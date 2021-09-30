Watch Kyle Richards’ Lisa Vanderpump Impression on WWHL

The dissolution of Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump’s friendship is 1) sad (probably) and 2) the gift that keeps on giving. LVP has been whispering that Kyle was the one who questioned Erika and Tom Girardi’s finances at Andy Cohen’s baby shower. On Wednesday’s Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen put the accusation to Richards and asked how she’d respond. Kyle thee Halloween Kills Actress put on her best LVP impression to clap back, saying “I would never say something like this, ever, but one could argue perhaps that maybe her memory is fading along with her relevance. Because she wasn’t even at the baby shower! But I would never say something like that. You can think about that, though. I’m just saying.” It was a performance that belongs alongside Andrea Savage’s LVP soundalike from The Hotwives of Orlando.

