Watch Mandy Patinkin Sing Blessings for His Dog’s Dinner

The celebrity children of yesterday had tell-all memoirs. The celebrity children of today have disgustingly adorable content. Mandy Patinkin isn’t a big fan of leaving his secluded cabin, most of all because it means he has to leave behind his dog. Becky is the favorite child in the Patinkin home, which Mandy has made clear to his human son/social-media manager, Gideon. To ease Becky’s separation anxiety, Patinkin recorded himself singing Becky’s pre-meal blessings. Patinkin, a self-described Jewbu (Jewish and Buddhist) sings three prayers before his dog’s every meal: the Mi Sheberach, the Shema, and the Motzi. Mandy recorded the whole set for Gideon to play for Becky while he is dogsitting. Watch the video below to see Gideon playing the prayers for Becky. And since Becky is a good Jewish girl, she doesn’t eat until the prayers are concluded.

On the road again pic.twitter.com/7Xqj7ecdvU — Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) September 5, 2021