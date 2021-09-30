The Maya and the Three Trailer Is a Party for Your Eyeballs

So much animation aimed at kids just kind of looks like Boss Baby now: huge eyes, round heads, Play-Doh-smooth skin, the aesthetics of the Disney face filter and “Johny Johny Yes Papa.” So the trailer for Maya and the Three, an upcoming animated project from The Book of Life director Jorge R. Gutiérrez, feels like water in the CGI desert, full of dynamic, kooky, distinct, and just-plain-interesting-to-look-at characters. It’s one of those “four kingdoms rule the land” stories about a princess (Zoe Saldana), a prophecy, and a face-off with gods of the underworld. What sets this story apart is how it’s rooted in Aztec, Maya, and Inca mythology and Caribbean culture, the visual influences of which clearly inform the aesthetics. According to Netflix, this isn’t a series but a “Netflix Animated Event told in nine epic chapters,” with what look like movie-level production values. If none of this sways you, Rosie Perez plays a “Goddess of Gators.” Maya and the Three premieres October 22.

Related