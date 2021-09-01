You’ve Heard of Mare of Easttown, Now Get Ready For Mayor of Kingstown

If there’s a prestige-TV-shaped hole in your heart where Mare of Easttown used to be, consider Mayor of Kingstown, the similarly named Paramount+ show starring Jeremy Renner that just dropped its first trailer. Per Paramount +, the 10-episode series follows the exploits of a family of “power brokers” in Kingstown, Michigan — a town where “the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry.” Renner and Kyle Chandler star as the powerful McLusky brothers, along with Dianne Wiest as the family’s matriarch. The show’s description continues, “Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.” Exposing the dark underbelly of small-town America? Check. Giving their bankable leads plenty of Emmy-worthy material? Check. Bringing on national treasures of stage and screen to play the stern mothers of the protagonists? Check, check. Mayor of Kingstown, which was written by Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan, drops on November 14.

