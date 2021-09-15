The Sacklers Are Supervillains in the Trailer for Dopesick

In the trailer for Hulu’s upcoming opioid-crisis drama Dopesick, Michael Stuhlbarg plays Purdue Pharma executive Richard Sackler like a Bond villain, rasping about his plans for global domination in the middle of a private, Sackler-sponsored wing of the Met. “I think I can make this the biggest drug in the world,” he says, standing in front of a map. He’s got the deviousness of a cartoon snake, which feels like an appropriate characterization for the family who recently got off legally scot-free for their role in obfuscating the addictive properties of OxyContin. Michael Keaton plays a doctor in a Virginia mining town who sees how OxyContin ravages his community firsthand in this Barry Levinson–directed drama series based on a book by Beth Macy. The cast is rounded out by Rosario Dawson and Peter Sarsgaard as federal investigators and Kaitlyn Dever as one of Keaton’s patients. Dopesick premieres October 13, a little over a month after the Sackler family won legal immunity from all future opioid lawsuits. Excuse me while I ram my head into a wall.

