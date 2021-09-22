 Britney vs. Spears Trailer: “I Just Want My Life Back”

There’s still work to be done to #FreeBritney. Britney vs. Spears, a new documentary from Netflix, charts Britney Spears’s controversial conservatorship through interviews with lawyers, those who worked with the pop star, and #FreeBritney activists, questioning who benefited from it. Spears’s 13-year conservatorship is finally being considered for termination several months after Spears’s moving testimony on June 23. It was her first time speaking publicly about the arrangement, recounting the trauma of having her life and career under court-ordered control. “I just want my life back,” she said at the hearing, which can be heard in the new teaser. “It’s been 13 years, and it’s enough.” Netflix’s doc comes on the heels of Framing Britney, a Hulu and FX documentary produced by the New York Times. In a non-official statement about creating another Fyre Fest situation, Netflix said “Oops! … I Did It Again.” Britney vs. Spears, directed by Erin Lee Carr, is out September 28.

