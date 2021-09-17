Boo! New Paranormal Activity Movie Announced on Paramount+

Photo: Paramount+/YouTube

It’s officially Halloween season, and with the treats and the spicing of pumpkins come new horror movies that will make you sleep with the lights on. Paramount+ announced today that the next installment of the Paranormal Activity franchise, Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, will premiere on Friday, October 29, just in time for Halloween. The horror feature is directed by William Eubank (The Signal, Underwater) and written by Christopher Landon (Freaky, Happy Death Day). Paramount Players’ Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin introduces newcomers to the Paranormal Activity cinematic universe: Emily Bader, Roland Buck III, Dan Lippert, and Henry Ayers-Brown.

It has been a big year of announcements for Eubank and Landon. In February 2021, the horror-film duo announced a reboot of the original Paranormal Activity, also produced with Paramount Players, and Landon is working on the Netflix film We Have a Ghost, starring David Harbour and Jennifer Coolidge.

You can catch the teaser for Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin below.