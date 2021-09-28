Watch the Trailer for Phoebe Robinson’s Sorry, Harriet Tubman Comedy Special

In the trailer for her debut solo stand-up comedy special, Phoebe Robinson is just glad to get out of the house and have some time away from her boyfriend. “I love him, but we quarantined for 15 months. Don’t nobody wanna live the Martin Scorsese cut of a relationship!” The HBO Max Original special, called Phoebe Robinson: Sorry, Harriet Tubman finds the 2 Dope Queens comedian and author exploring “therapy, interracial dating, reparations, hanging out with Michelle Obama, aging out of watching civil rights movies,” and her thoughts on some of these subjects might explain the title of her special. Like how she’s got some notes on reparations: “I can’t do summer Fridays when I have 40 acres and a mule!” Sorry, Harriet Tubman debuts October 14 on HBO Max.