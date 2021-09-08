The Baby-Sitters Club Season Two Trailer: New Members Reporting for Duty!

Checking in with millennial moms: Need a boost? The Baby-Sitters Club is here to swaddle you in nostalgia (and help keep your offspring occupied). Netflix’s hit adaptation of Ann M. Martin’s bestselling book series returns with new adventures in the trailer. BSC founders Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary-Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph), and Dawn Schafer (now played by Kyndra Sanchez) open their doors to two new members, Mallory Pike and Jessi Ramsey, but that’s not the only change they’re facing: Mary-Anne gets closer to Logan as her dad gets closer to Dawn’s mom, Stacey’s life is like an episode of new Gossip Girl, and Kristy’s mom is having a baby! A new sibling was clearly not in Kristy’s five-year-plan. Not when she has an enterprise to build. Season two of The Baby-Sitters Club premieres October 11, co-starring Vivian Watson, Anais Lee, Alicia Silverstone, Mark Feuerstein, and Marc Evan Jackson. The trailer also features a Kate Nash cover of “Say Hello to Your Friends,” the original theme song from the 1990 TV series. Watch the trailer above and stream the cover for peak nostalgia.

