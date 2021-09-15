trailer mix

Watch the Trailer for Amazon’s I Know What You Did Last Summer Series

Welcome to Spooky Season, bitches! Pumpkin Spice Lattes are flowing, decorative gourds abound, and slashers are getting remade just in time for Halloween. Amazon’s I Know What You Did Last Summer series drops October 15, and features 100% more women kissing each other than previous iterations. Adapted from both the 1997 slasher and the Lois Duncan YA novel, I Know What You Did Last Summer will once again focus on a group of teenagers who are stalked by a killer who knows what they did, as the French say, l’été dernier. The hot teens appear to kill a guy in a hit and run, and vow to take it to their graves. The killer then bumps up the timetable for getting into their graves. Amazon’s series stars Madison Iseman (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), Brianne Tju (Light as a Feather), Ezekiel Goodman, and Ashley Moore (Popstar).

