Happy Star Trek Day, fellow nerds! To celebrate (and capitalize on SEO), Paramount+ dropped a teaser featurette for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, giving us a sneak peek at which beloved characters are getting the prequel treatment. Strange New Worlds is both a prequel to the original series (TOS) and a spin-off of Star Trek: Discovery. It gives us a glimpse at the Enterprise’s crew in its pre-Kirk years under Captain Christopher Pike.

Anson Mount is reprising his portrayal of Pike from Star Trek: Discovery. Joining him will be Ethan Peck as Spock and Rebecca Romijn as Number One. Spock and Number One were present in Star Trek’s first pilot, the footage of which was rekajiggered into the TOS ep “The Cage.” Other legacy characters include Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga, and Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel. Fun fact: both Number One and Nurse Chapel were originally played by Majel Barrett-Roddenberry, so this show is fully Majel’d out.

New characters introduced to the franchise in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds include Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas, Bruce Horak as Hemmer, and Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh. Presumably, La’an Noonien-Singh is related somehow to Khan Noonien-Singh, a.k.a. The Guy Who Killed Spock. So unpacking that will probably be a couple of episodes.