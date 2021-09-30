Dave Chappelle Allegedly Has Something Funny to Say in The Closer Teaser

Oh my God, it’s David Spade! Dave Chappelle, famously not the guy who guest-hosted Bachelor in Paradise, returns to Netflix for his latest comedy special, The Closer. “Sometimes the funniest thing to say is mean,” Chappelle says in the teaser. “Remember, I’m not saying it to be mean. I’m saying it because it’s funny.” Whether or not it’s funny seems a little presumptuous, but a warning is more than we got for his previous specials. A proud repeat offender, Chappelle offers The Closer as his “sixth chapter,” following The Age of Spin, Deep in the Heart of Texas, Equanimity, The Bird Revelation, and Sticks & Stones, each more defiantly offensive than the last. Since 2019, he has released 8:46, a special shot in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death; hosted Saturday Night Live; removed Chappelle’s Show from Netflix; contracted COVID-19; put Chappelle’s Show back on Netflix; produced a documentary about his rural Ohio hometown; and won some Emmys. Now, back to his day job. Watch The Closer on Netflix on October 5.

Related