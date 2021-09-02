Watch the Video for Kanye West’s ‘Come to Life’

Just because Donda is finally out, don’t think that its press tour is over. Kanye West released the music video for “Come to Life,” off the long-awaited album. In it, Ye extrapolates on the “setting himself on fire” motif from the listening party. A seated figure (Kanye at the August 26 event) is engulfed in flames like the house in Badlands or the You in When You Are Engulfed In Flames by David Sedaris. The video also uses footage of Kim Kardashian appearing at the same event in a wedding dress. Earlier today, E! News claimed that Kim is “open” to the idea of getting back with Ye. “Come to Life” is track 22 of the 27-track album that features Travis Scott, Lil Yachty, Da Baby, and Marilyn Manson among others.

