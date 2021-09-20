trailer mix

Despite its Title, The Worst Person in the World Trailer Doesn’t Feature Jeff Bezos

By

The Worst Person in the World? Honey, more like The Best Actress at Cannes, because Renate Reinsve captivated audiences at the festival earlier this summer. Now, Neon has released a teaser trailer for the Norwegian rom-com-dram’s wider release, and if you’ve ever been in love, it will probably fuck you up. Reinsve stars as Julie, a young woman trying to get a handle on life and love in Oslo. Sure, it’s the sort of indie subject matter you see a lot, but the teaser is full of director Joachim Trier’s flourishes, including a set piece where it looks like all of Oslo’s caught in a game of freeze tag. Did we mention it’s from Norwegia?

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
The Worst Person in the World Is the Best Trailer of the Day