The Worst Person in the World? Honey, more like The Best Actress at Cannes, because Renate Reinsve captivated audiences at the festival earlier this summer. Now, Neon has released a teaser trailer for the Norwegian rom-com-dram’s wider release, and if you’ve ever been in love, it will probably fuck you up. Reinsve stars as Julie, a young woman trying to get a handle on life and love in Oslo. Sure, it’s the sort of indie subject matter you see a lot, but the teaser is full of director Joachim Trier’s flourishes, including a set piece where it looks like all of Oslo’s caught in a game of freeze tag. Did we mention it’s from Norwegia?

