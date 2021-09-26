The Witcher’s Got New Clips, a Third Season, More Anime, and a Kids Show

Netflix is going all-in on Witcher-mania, putting its coin on the fantasy series starring Henry Cavill as a monster hunter. At the streaming service’s “Tudum” fan event on Saturday, September 25, Henry Cavill introduced two new clips from the show’s upcoming second season, which has been given a premiere date of December 17. In one clip, Geralt tosses knives around with his buddy Kristofer Hivju. In the other, he goes a-monster huntin’ in a probably haunted house. Then, before the debut of a new Season 2 trailer, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich announced some key Witcher info:

- The Witcher has been renewed for a third season.

- Netflix has ordered a second anime film to follow this year’s The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

- Netflix is going to make a Kids & Family series set in the Witcher-verse(?)

Netflix also shared some behind the scenes footage from the filming of its Witcher prequel, The Witcher: Blood Origin, set 1,200 years before the events of the series. They couldn’t reveal much, but they can show off a fake eel they made in the prop shop. And it’s wearing a scarf!