Wendy Williams Tests Positive for COVID-19

Photo: Manny Carabel/Getty Images

How’s she doin’? Not great actually. Daytime TV mainstay Wendy Williams has tested positive for COVID-19 in what an official statement describes as a “breakthrough case.” A statement posted to The Wendy Williams Show Instagram account wrote that, in order to allow Williams time to quarantine and recover and to abide by production labor laws, “we expect to begin the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, October 4th.” This date moves the new season two weeks back from the originally announced premiere date of September 20.

Last week, the show’s Instagram account posted a statement saying that “Wendy is dealing with some ongoing health issues and is undergoing further evaluations.” Today’s statement clarified that she is “continuing her health evaluations.” Get well soon, now come on now.