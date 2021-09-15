After a year of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, you can finally feel pretty while pleading your allegiance to the cute boy street gang of your choice. In the new trailer for Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story film remake, things are heating up for young lovers Tony (shirtless DJ Ansel Elgort) and Maria (newcomer Rachel Zegler) in the ’50s, all while the Sharks and the Jets lurk in the background — waiting for something, anything to set them off to start a war. (Let’s just say this isn’t Gil and George’s Upper West Side.) “This is my first time in New York City,” Maria says in the trailer, prior to meeting her “gringo.” “I want to be happy here; I want to make a life at home.” Look at all of the swoopy dresses! Chain-link fences! The promise of epic choreography! The film will be released on December 10.

Related