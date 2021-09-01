Seinfeld Is Moving to Netflix October 1

Photo: NBC

Seinfeld is coming back from its summer vacation, folks. Do you think the 30-year-old NBC sitcom had a relaxing time, taking a break from everyone’s bingeing for a couple of months? This morning, Netflix announced that all 180 episodes and nine seasons of Seinfeld will begin streaming on the platform October 1. “This is the first time we’ve taken a risk of this nature, going all in on 9 seasons at the jump,” Ted Sarandos said in a very cheeky statement. “But Jerry has created something special with this sitcom that nobody has ever done. I truly think he and Mr. David have enormous futures ahead of them and I’m thrilled Netflix could be the home for them to grow their fan bases.”

Jerry Seinfeld, in on the bit, said, “We really got carried away, I guess. I didn’t realize we made so many of them. Hope to recoup god knows how many millions it must have taken to do. But worth all the work if people like it. Crazy project.” Get it? It’s funny because streaming deals like this have made him richer than Croesus. Ha. Seinfeld left Hulu on June 23 after five years on the platform, and although they announced that it would be going to Netflix, we didn’t have a date. It may not be back in time for Summer of George, but we can still have a Jerry Girl Autumn.