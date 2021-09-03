Which Festival Is Right for You?

Maybe you’re not ready to brave a thousands-strong crowd, but that hasn’t stopped festivals from returning. Here, the best events this jam-packed season has to offer.
For the indecisive …
Summerfest
September 1–4, 9–11, and 16–18, Milwaukee
Major music festivals promise something for everyone, and Summerfest delivers. Each weekend is a grab bag of top performers — what other ticket can get you the Jonas Brothers, Chris Stapleton, and Dave Chappelle?
For indie nerds …
Pitchfork Music Festival
September 10–12, Chicago
With one of the more reliably idiosyncratic lineups, this year’s festival features a headlining set by neo-soul pioneer Erykah Badu and a reunion of rock weirdos the Fiery Furnaces.
For the young and young at heart …
The Governors Ball
September 24–26, New York
For its tenth anniversary, New York’s flagship festival will cater to millennial and Gen-Z tastes — the lineup includes Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, and Phoebe Bridgers.
For country fans …
Roots N Blues Festival
September 24–26, Columbia, Missouri
When new owners acquired the Roots N Blues Festival in 2019, they vowed to book women in every slot. This lineup is also a who’s who of country and Americana music: Brandi Carlile, Mavis Staples, Tanya Tucker, Mickey Guyton, and more.
For ravers …
Electric Daisy Carnival
October 22–24, Las Vegas
Seek out electronic stars like the Chainsmokers, Deadmau5, and Kaskade or commit to one of the festival’s iconic themed stages, like the bassPOD for bass-heavy beats.
For hip-hop heads …
Day N Vegas
November 12–14, Las Vegas
If seeing Kendrick Lamar’s first performance in over two years isn’t enough of a draw, how about hitmakers like Doja Cat, Lil Baby, and Saweetie?