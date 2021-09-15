Winona Ryder to Star in Eli Horowitz’s The Cow

Photo: Getty Images

Winona Ryder has joined the cast of Eli Horowitz’s upcoming debut feature, The Cow. Ryder will star alongside Dermot Mulroney, John Gallagher Jr., Owen Teague, and Brianne Tju in the mystery thriller. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but if Horowitz’s other work is any indication, we can expect something dark and twisty. The script was written by Horowitz and Matthew Derby, and production on the film has reportedly just wrapped. Horowitz, along with Micah Bloomberg, created the Amazon anthology series Homecoming. There’s no word yet on either the release date of The Cow or if the film will feature an actual cow, but if it does, it has some stiff competition.