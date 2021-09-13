Yes, This is Bennifer Kissing at the 2021 Met Gala

Photo: Getty Images for The Met Museum/

After making things Instagram official a few months back, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez took the next logical step in their rekindled relationship: making out through their masks at this year’s Met Gala. In one of their first red-carpet appearances together since they reunited earlier this year, the pair took slightly different approaches to the night’s theme of American fashion. Lopez wore a Wild-West inspired monochromatic Ralph Lauren ensemble, complete with a thigh-high slit, faux fur wrap, and cowboy hat, while Affleck wore… a suit. Cute! At least they’re both wearing masks. This marks the couple’s second public appearance together this year, following their red-carpet debut at Venice Film Festival last week for the premiere of Affleck’s new film, The Last Duel.