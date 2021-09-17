Penn Badgley Is the Nice, Normal Murderer Next Door in You’s Season 3 Trailer

“In my history of scared, this is the most scared I’ve ever been,” Penn Badgley’s homicidal Joe narrates in the trailer for You’s third season. “I never thought to wonder what happens after boy gets girl.” Well, in an amusing twist, it seems to be moving to a bucolic suburb with your equally murderous wife (Victoria Pedretti) and your new baby, and maybe, just maybe, killing again if a good moment strikes … as long as you’re not too tired from mowing the lawn. So begins You’s new chapter, with Joe’s honeymoon period coming to a halt when his old habits return to stalk his new neighbor (Michaela McManus). We have a feeling no amount of couples therapy can help them. The new season of You will premiere on October 15.

Related