Yes, this really is happening. Vulture Festival is fully back, live and in person and outdoors at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel November 13 and 14, presented in association with Clear, Pluto TV, Showtime, Spectrum Originals, and Taylor Creative. Last week, we gave you a glimpse of our lineup, which includes Niecy Nash, The Great, Henry Winkler, Insecure, Meredith and Brooks Marks, a screening of Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion with Mira Sorvino, and a sneak peek at Showtime’s Yellowjackets. But now we’re ready to announce the next batch of events we’ve lined up just for you. Start your holidays off right with Sarah Silverman and Seth Rogen; have a lovely time with Mrs. Maisel’s parents Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle; join Hollywood Handbook’s Hayes Davenport and Sean Clements as they chat with Titus Welliver, a.k.a. Bosch; and learn to dance with the finalists of Dancing With the Stars. But that is not even all! Cowboy Bebop will be there to give us a sneak peek at the new live-action series; Mike Mills and Woody Norman will be there to talk about C’Mon C’Mon; Simon Rex and Sean Baker will chat with us about the upcoming film Red Rocket; and we’ll be getting a showcase performance of Vulture’s Comedians You Should and Will Know, hosted by Joel Kim Booster. And yes, there is one more thing: The cast of 3rd Rock From the Sun is reuniting for the first time ever, live and in person at Vulture Festival — come see how tall John Lithgow is in person!

Comedy Comedians You Should and Will Know, Hosted by Joel Kim Booster Photo-Illustration: Vulture Every year, Vulture highlights the up-and-coming comedians who are currently dominating what we call “industry chatter.” That’s right, baby: These are the comedians who are hot, hot, hot! This is your chance to see them live before they’re winning Emmys or selling out arenas, and it’s hosted by former Comedian You Should and Will Know whom you now know and love, Joel Kim Booster.

TV Sarah Silverman and Seth Rogen: Two Friends: A Holiday Spectacular Photo-Illustration: Vulture Sarah Silverman and Seth Rogen are both starring in the upcoming HBO Max series Santa, Inc. They’re also two friends and legendary comedians who have agreed to let us all hang out with them for an hour or so and hear what they have to say. And yes, we know listening to two comedians talk is not necessarily a holiday tradition, but hey, if we wanted to, we could just make it one! Moderated by Vulture senior editor and Good One podcast host Jesse David Fox.

Reunions A 3rd Rock From the Sun Reunion Photo-Illustration: Vulture Incoming message from the Big Giant Head: It’s a whole extraterrestrial family reunion for the Solomons as the cast of 3rd Rock From the Sun comes together for the beloved NBC series’s 25th anniversary. John Lithgow, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kristen Johnston, and French Stewart will join us to celebrate — and oh my God, they’re GORGEOUS!

TV Hollywood Handbook Dives Into Hollywood Homicide With Bosch: A Coming Together of Two L.A. Institutions Photo-Illustration: Vulture Harry Bosch, L.A.’s top homicide detective, and Hollywood Handbook, a podcast about two A-list “It” boys living their showbiz dreams. Titus Welliver, who portrays Harry Bosch in Amazon’s longest-running series, Bosch, joins Hayes Davenport and Sean Clements, Hollywood Handbook hosts–Bosch superfans (Clements has a dog named Bosch), for a discussion of all things Bosch and all things Tinseltown. A new chapter of Bosch will premiere in early 2022 on Amazon’s premium free streaming service, IMDb TV.

TV A Lovely Time With Mrs. Maisel’s Mom and Dad Photo-Illustration: Vulture Your favorite melodramatic parental units are coming to Vulture Festival. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle sit down for a night of fond recollections and deep chats that’ll have you realizing quickly that they are actually your new mom and dad, whom you love VERY much. Both Mom and Dad will take a look at the hit series’s past three seasons, as fans anxiously await the upcoming fourth season on Amazon Prime Video.

TV An Extremely Cool and Exclusive Preview of the New Cowboy Bebop Photo-Illustration: Vulture Stars of the upcoming live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop John Cho, Daniella Pineda, and Mustafa Shakir join us for a discussion of the upcoming Netflix series that’s had everyone in an absolute tizzy. They’ll also treat us to a few sneak peeks of what’s to come, if you’re lucky!

Film A Conversation for Your Consideration: Simon Rex and Sean Baker Talk About Red Rocket Photo-Illustration: Vulture Acclaimed writer-director Sean Baker, best known for his remarkable films like The Florida Project and Tangerine, lit up the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year when he debuted the audacious new film Red Rocket. Starring Simon Rex in a magnetic, live-wire performance, Red Rocket is a darkly funny and humane portrait of a uniquely American hustler and a hometown that barely tolerates him. Join us for an in-depth conversation with Baker and Rex as they talk about tackling tough subject matter with authenticity, location as character, and much more.

Film C’mon, C’mon — No, Really, Come On and Join Us for an Event With Mike Mills and Woody Norman Photo-Illustration: Vulture Academy Award–nominated writer-director Mike Mills is coming to Vulture Festival to talk his newest heartfelt feature, C’mon C’mon. Joining him in person, for the first time since filming, is the young up-and-comer Woody Norman. Join us as we talk to them about the film, working with Joaquin Phoenix and Gaby Hoffmann, and take a deep dive into Norman’s secrets to youth and longevity.