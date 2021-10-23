‘The Rookie’ Commits to Only Using Airsoft Guns, Banning “Live” Guns on Set

Photo: phamous2/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

ABC’s The Rookie has banned “live” guns on their set going forward, per Deadline. A “live” gun refers to a gun being loaded with a material, often a blank, to be used for filming, a Local 44 union explained to the Los Angeles Times. The Rookie’s showrunner Alexi Hawley sent a memo to crew members on Friday, October 22 that “all gunfire on set will be Air Soft guns with CG muzzle flashes added in post.” The decision was made in response to the tragedy that happened on the set of Rust last Thursday. Airsoft guns are commonly used for recreational sports and as props in film and television. The Rookie is currently airing its fourth season on ABC.

Below is Hawley’s memo to staff:



The tragic events in New Mexico yesterday have shaken us all, and our hearts go out to the friends and family of Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza.

As of today, it is now policy on The Rookie that all gunfire on set will be Air Soft guns with CG muzzle flashes added in post. There will be no more “live” weapons on the show. The safety our cast and crew is too important. Any risk is too much risk.

As always, if you ever feel unsafe or witness anything that concerns you, please don’t hesitate to report it.

My door is always open.

Alexi Hawley

