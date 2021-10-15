We’re Not Obsessed: Addison Rae Banned From Tik Tok

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Addison Rae revealed on Twitter late Thursday night that she’s been permanently banned from Tik Tok. While the Tik Tok star hasn’t confirmed the reasons for the suspension, she joked that it was “time to get a job.” Rae has recently been in the spotlight for starring in the Netflix film He’s All That, a reboot of the 1999 teen comedy She’s All That and securing a multi-picture film deal with the streaming service. Rae had over 85 million Tik Tok followers before her suspension, one of the most follower creators on the platform. She grew her following by performing popular dances that were trending on the platform. Her moves even caused controversy on Fallon as they initially did not credit the dances Rae was performing. However, Fallon quickly made up for that by highlighting the original dance creators and giving them their own spotlight. While the reasons for the Tik Tok suspension are still developing, I don’t think Rae needs to be looking for a job anytime soon.

Well time to get a job pic.twitter.com/BJ4xDyFfko — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) October 15, 2021