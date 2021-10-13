Adele Finally Adds It Up and Announces New Album 30

Photo: Graham Denholm/Getty Images

We knew we could count on her. Adele officially announced her fourth album, 30, in a Twitter message to fans. “I was certainly nowhere near where I’d hoped to be when I first started it nearly three years ago. Quite the opposite actually,” she wrote of the album, her first in six years after 2015’s 25. “I’ve learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way,” Adele added. “I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I’ve finally found my feeling again. I’d go as far as to say that I’d never felt more peaceful in my life.” Adele began teasing the album, out on November 19, earlier this month, with a billboard campaign. Last week, she announced lead single “Easy on Me,” out on October 15, and played a clip of the song for fans during an Instagram Live.

Speaking about her upcoming album in cover interviews with Vogue and British Vogue, Adele said it was prompted by her divorce from Simon Konecki and how it affected her relationship with her son, Angelo. “It was more me divorcing myself,” she told Vogue. The album reportedly features previous 25 producers Greg Kurstin, Max Martin, Shellback, and Tobias Jesso Jr. along with new collaborators like Inflo and Ludwig Göransson; one of the songs features a choir of her friends, while the closing track is a seven-minute song inspired by Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

While her album reportedly isn’t set to feature any other artists, thus shooting down a rumored Taylor Swift duet, Swift did prompt speculation when she moved her Red (Taylor’s Version) release from November 19 to November 12. Now, sure enough, Adele has swooped into that vacated spot, begging the question, What did Taylor know?!