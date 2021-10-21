Behold, Adele’s Framed Piece of Gum Chewed by Celine Dion

Adele’s fandoms have been well-documented, from Beyoncé to the Spice Girls. And she’s gone to some pretty extravagant lengths for those fandoms — remember her story about nabbing a sweaty tissue from a Beyoncé concert? (Like you wouldn’t do the same.) Adele is also a noted fan of Celine Dion, and an equally intense one, she revealed in her new Vogue “73 Questions” interview. After being asked about her “proudest possession” (around 13:12), Adele led the camera back inside to show her innocent interviewer one bizarre, wonderful piece of memorabilia. “It’s pretty amazing,” she said, handing over a framed piece of gum that had been chewed by Dion herself. “James Corden, who’s a friend of mine, but also does ‘Carpool Karaoke,’ which I did, he did it with her and knew how much a fan of her I was,” Adele explained. “So he made her spit her gum into a piece of paper and he framed it for me!”

Other treasures from the singer-songwriter’s interview, which actually spanned 95 questions (because, of course, 19+21+25+30=95)? Her shouting the Tottenham Hotspurs chant, impersonating Al Pacino, and ranking her top Beyoncé albums (1. I Am … Sasha Fierce, 2. Lemonade, 3. B’Day). And as for her upcoming, long-awaited fourth album, 30, Adele added that one of the songs is her second-best ever (behind “Someone Like You”), and the album has some of her favorite lyrics too. Decide if she’s right in just under a month, on November 19.

Photo: Vogue