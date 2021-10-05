Adele and Her Winged Eyeliner Announce New Single ‘Easy on Me’

Looking camp right in the eye? Photo: Adele/Instagram

Hello, it’s Adele. She was wondering if after all these years you’d like a new single, “Easy on Me.” The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter teased the track with a soft instrumental over a black-and-white video, a close-up on her sharp eyeliner and fingernails as she drives a truck down a country road. After around six years, an Adele release should be reminding us of when we were young. Except she plastered 30 billboards in London, Paris, and New York, forcing us to confront the persistent passage of time. Adele began her career with 19, winning Best New Artist at the Grammys in 2009. Then, she steadily released 21 and 25 as she (and fans) got older and wiser and better at winged eyeliner. While Adele has been teasing 30 since her 31st birthday in May 2019, the album was delayed, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, her comeback is officially underway, complete with an Instagram-official boo. Coming off of hosting Saturday Night Live (“Ladies and gentlemen, H.E.R.”) last year, Adele may be planning a television special tied to the new album. “Easy on Me” arrives on October 15. New Adele and Red rerecords? White girl fall is in full effect.

Easy On Me - October 15 pic.twitter.com/7HRvxAfEqy — Adele (@Adele) October 5, 2021