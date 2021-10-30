Alec Baldwin Addresses Rust Shooting & Guns on Sets in Interview

Photo: Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for National Geographic

Alec Baldwin addressed the fatal incident on the Rust production that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins for the first time on camera, as seen on TMZ. Baldwin and his family were being followed by reporters and paparazzi in Vermont, according to the site, which led Baldwin to address the group to get them to leave his family alone. Baldwin stated multiple times that he could not comment on the active investigation but reiterated he has been in contact with Hutchins family. Alec mentioned firearm safety on film sets, stating that “There are incidental accidents on film sets from time to time, but nothing like this.” Baldwin spoke about being an advocate for tightening safety measures during production and how he is not an expert on this topic. When a member of the paparazzi forgot Hutchins’s name, Hilaria Baldwin criticized them for not knowing her name. “If you’re spending this much time waiting for us, you should know her name. Her name is Halyna,” Hilaria said. He also stated that he doesn’t believe film production would resume anytime soon and refused to answer any questions about his future projects, wanting to keep the focus on the late Hutchins.