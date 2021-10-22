Alec Baldwin Responds to the Death of Halyna Hutchins: ‘My Heart Is Broken’

Photo: Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for National Geographic

After the accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the Western Rust, actor Alec Baldwin has expressed his condolences for Hutchins’s family in a public statement on Twitter, adding to the outpouring of grief from film-industry colleagues. Baldwin “discharged” a “prop firearm,” according to local police reports, that was being used as a prop and fatally wounded Hutchins and hospitalized director Joel Souza while filming a scene. “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” Baldwin wrote in the first of two tweets. Baldwin notes that he is “fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred,” and adds in a second tweet, “I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

1-

There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) October 22, 2021

2- I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna. — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) October 22, 2021