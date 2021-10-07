Photo: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Remember Cats? The 2019 meme generator that some of the cast didn’t even bother seeing? The one that Jason Derulo thought would change the world and that had a rumored “butthole cut”? Well, Andrew Lloyd Webber certainly hasn’t forgotten it. We already knew that the composer hated what Tom Hooper did with his musical, and he recently told Variety that seeing the movie made him so distraught that he bought a dog for the first time in his life. According to the 73-year-old, the cinematic version lacked “any understanding of why the music ticked,” and the only good thing to come out of it was his little Havanese puppy. It’s no surprise, then, that he’s made sure that the dog can come with him on his next trip to New York. “I wrote off and said I needed him with me at all times because I’m emotionally damaged and I must have this therapy dog,” he said. “The airline wrote back and said, ‘Can you prove that you really need him?’ And I said, ‘Yes, just see what Hollywood did to my musical Cats.’ Then the approval came back with a note saying, ‘No doctor’s report required.’”