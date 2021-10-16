Okay Villagers, Get Ready For the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update

Photo: Chona Kasinger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Can we time skip to next month? Nintendo has revealed a whole host of features is coming to its quarantine hit Animal Crossing: New Horizons on November 5. A 23-minute video streamed on October 15 unpacks all the new content that will be available through the game’s last major free update, as well as its first paid DLC expansion. In Version 2.0, Brewster will run his Roost café, Kapp’n will give tours, Katrina will tell fortunes, and Harriet will teach us some of the 11 new hairstyles available. We’re also getting nine fence options, new lighting and ceiling decor, permanent ladder placement, an increase on the bridge and incline cap, more storage, and new furniture items (yes, including the beloved Froggy Chair). Players will have a range of new activities to enjoy. For example, we’ll now be able to grow crops that can be used in cooking recipes, lead group stretches, hang out with popular NPCs at Harv’s Plaza, collect and plant Gyroids, and take selfies with villagers (who will finally be able to invite us to their homes).

Meanwhile, Happy Home Paradise, the game’s paid DLC, will allow players to design dream homes for NPC customers you can select via Amiibo. If you’ve played the Animal Crossing spin-off Happy Home Designer, the concept should feel very familiar. The expansion naturally comes with a ton of interior design capabilities, and is available as a standalone purchase for $24.99. Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack memberships will also include access to the DLC. The premium subscriptions, which launch on October 25, offer annual plans that cost $49.99 for an individual and $79.99 for a family.