Anthony Hopkins Doesn’t Care That Mythic Quest Is Renewed for Seasons 3 and 4

BREAKING: Big announcement from Sir Anthony Hopkins and Jason Sudeikis (and Ron something) #MythicQuest is returning for Seasons 3 & 4 pic.twitter.com/OugCaIWwjv — Apple TV (@AppleTV) October 21, 2021

Did you know Anthony Hopkins did a voice-over on season two of Mythic Quest? Anthony Hopkins doesn’t. Today, Apple TV posted an announcement that it is renewing Rob McElhenney’s gamer comedy for a third and fourth season, and did so in the form of a very funny FaceTime sketch (that’s Apple synergy for you). McElhenney dials up his boy “Tony” to tell him that the show got renewed for two additional seasons, and Hopkins barely feigns excitement before asking, “What is that, exactly?” McElhenney reminds him he was nominated for a guest appearance Emmy, but who can keep track of the ones they didn’t win? (Hopkins is quick to remind “Ron” that he has two Emmys and two Oscars, a “double whammy.”) Hopkins has to end this call about “Mr. Quest,” though, because he gets another FaceTime from his boy Suds — Jason Sudeikis, naturally — and wants to pitch him on playing Keeley’s boyfriend on the next season of Ted Lasso. Oh, well. Season three of “Mr. Quest” will be back 2022, which is huge news for fans of the thinking man’s Apple TV+ comedy series.