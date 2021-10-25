Disgraced Former Bachelor Host Engaged to Current Bachelor Reporter

Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Months after being given the exit limo from the Bachelor franchise for his defenses of historical racism, Chris Harrison has become engaged to Lauren Zima, a Bachelor Nation correspondent and entertainment reporter for Entertainment Tonight ﻿— a pairing that somehow never brought up ethics questions in the past. (Ha, who are we kidding? This is The Bachelor we’re talking about.) Harrison confirmed their engagement on the franchise’s platform of choice, Instagram, writing that “the next chapter starts now.” Zima added in a separate post, “Thank you for loving me, championing me and asking me to marry you. Here’s to the next amazing chapter, and all the rest.” The couple have been dating since 2018, back when Harrison wasn’t spewing nonsense about antebellum-themed sorority parties and the people who attend them. He was reportedly given $9 million to leave; perfect for wedding planning!