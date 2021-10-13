Funny Girl Star Beanie Feldstein Doesn’t ‘Know’ Lea Michele ‘Whatsoever’

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

Earlier this year, Beanie Feldstein nabbed the titular role in Funny Girl for the show’s first-ever Broadway revival: Fanny Brice, originated by Barbra Streisand in 1964. With that news, she received praise and support from a number of celebrities — including one Lea Michele, who graciously commented on Instagram, “Yes! YOU are the greatest star! This is going to be epic!” We say graciously, of course, because Michele herself is an avowed fan of Funny Girl, has been circling a Broadway return for years, and was at one point floated as a potential Fanny for a revival of the musical (funnily, echoing a Glee storyline). Because of all that history, Michele’s name trended on Twitter alongside Feldstein’s on the day of the casting announcement, which Feldstein was pretty confused about. “I didn’t know that any of this was happening, by the way,” she told Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show, Radio Andy. “All of a sudden people started explaining it to me and I was like, ‘What?’ Like … ‘I didn’t understand.’” Feldstein was sure to note that Michele “very sweetly wrote on my Instagram,” but added, “I don’t know the woman whatsoever.” Okay then!

The Impeachment: American Crime Story star does know she’s the greatest star, though. “I certainly feel like it was my earliest dream, like I truly can say like it has been my dream my entire life,” Feldstein said of the role. “Who gets to say they got what they wished for?” Well, we know someone who doesn’t.