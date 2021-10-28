A Ton of Streaming Sticks and Apple TVs Are on Sale at Best Buy Right Now

Streamliner At your service. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photo by Apple

You may not have even bought your Squid Game Halloween costume yet, and already Best Buy’s pushing its “early Black Friday” deals. The streaming options look enticing, though, and if you’re in the market for a new (or refurbished) Apple TV, Roku, or Chromecast, these are some of the best deals available at the moment. Stores have been using the nation’s looming supply-chain issues as an excuse to tell shoppers: Buy now, suckers! They always say that, of course, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still good deals to be had. Holidays demand gift ideas. And some of us need to keep nieces and nephews distracted. A cheap Chromecast or Roku can serve both needs. This particular pre-Black Friday sale is good through October 31, 2021, and most of them have an extended holiday return period — just in case things don’t work out the way you expected them to. Here’s what’s available.

Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K $35 $45 now 22% off $35 Not the same as the new, similarly named Roku Streaming Stick 4K+, but both will let you binge Insecure. $35 at Best Buy Buy

Apple TV 4K 32GB $130 $160 now 19% off $130 Apple’s got one of the best streaming interfaces around, and the Apple TV packs way more power than a streaming stick. $130 at Best Buy Buy

Apple TV 4K 64GB (Geek Squad Certified Refurbished) $162 $180 now 10% off $162 Photo: Apple It’s not always a good idea to buy refurbished, but Best Buy’s Geek Squad is known for standards and quality control. This one, like most of their products, has a 90-day warranty. $162 at Best Buy Buy

