A Ton of Streaming Sticks and Apple TVs Are on Sale at Best Buy Right Now

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photo by Apple

You may not have even bought your Squid Game Halloween costume yet, and already Best Buy’s pushing its “early Black Friday” deals. The streaming options look enticing, though, and if you’re in the market for a new (or refurbished) Apple TV, Roku, or Chromecast, these are some of the best deals available at the moment. Stores have been using the nation’s looming supply-chain issues as an excuse to tell shoppers: Buy now, suckers! They always say that, of course, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still good deals to be had. Holidays demand gift ideas. And some of us need to keep nieces and nephews distracted. A cheap Chromecast or Roku can serve both needs. This particular pre-Black Friday sale is good through October 31, 2021, and most of them have an extended holiday return period — just in case things don’t work out the way you expected them to. Here’s what’s available.

Google Chromecast and Nest Mini (2nd Gen)
Google Chromecast and Nest Mini (2nd Gen)
$55
$80 now 31% off
$55

This bundle lets you talk to Google and ask it to stream for you — in snappy color options.

$55 at Best Buy
Buy
Google Chromecast and Home Mini (1st Gen)
Google Chromecast and Home Mini (1st Gen)
$55
$70 now 21% off
$55

More or less the same bundle as above but with an older Home model. (The new one is a better value, unless supplies run out.)

$55 at Best Buy
Buy
Roku Streaming Stick 4K
Roku Streaming Stick 4K
$35
$50 now 30% off
$35

We reviewed this recently. It’s pretty good! And a discount can’t hurt. And it’s even cheaper on Amazon right now.

$35 at Amazon
Buy
$40 at Best Buy
Buy
Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K
Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K
$35
$45 now 22% off
$35

Not the same as the new, similarly named Roku Streaming Stick 4K+, but both will let you binge Insecure.

$35 at Best Buy
Buy
Roku Streambar 4K Streaming Media Player and Speaker
Roku Streambar 4K Streaming Media Player and Speaker
$100
$130 now 23% off
$100

If your TV speakers suck and you need a streaming fix, this kills two birds with one bar.

$100 at Best Buy
Buy
Apple TV 4K 32GB
Apple TV 4K 32GB
$130
$160 now 19% off
$130

Apple’s got one of the best streaming interfaces around, and the Apple TV packs way more power than a streaming stick.

$130 at Best Buy
Buy
Apple TV 4K 32GB and Rocketfish HDMI Cable
Apple TV 4K 32GB and Rocketfish HDMI Cable
$145
$190 now 24% off
$145

Not a bad bundle, especially if you have a cable shortage at home.

$145 at Best Buy
Buy
Apple TV 4K 64GB (Geek Squad Certified Refurbished)
Apple TV 4K 64GB (Geek Squad Certified Refurbished)
$162
$180 now 10% off
$162
Photo: Apple

It’s not always a good idea to buy refurbished, but Best Buy’s Geek Squad is known for standards and quality control. This one, like most of their products, has a 90-day warranty.

$162 at Best Buy
Buy

If you subscribe to a service through our links, Vulture may earn an affiliate commission.

