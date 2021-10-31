Best I Think You Should Leave Inspired Halloween Costumes

Photo: Netflix

One way to tell the success of a series is to see how many people are dressed as characters for Halloween. Thankfully, there’s been one sketch series that’s been dominating Halloweekend. Netflix’s I Think You Should Leave is constantly at the center of internet memes and pop culture. From Kanye unknowingly cosplaying as Karl Havoc to Facebook’s name change, Tim Robinson’s hit Netflix sketch series inspires the internet to be creative, especially for Halloween. Fans delivered, and none of these costumes are flops, unlike the coffins in Coffin Flop. We’re rounding up our favorite I Think You Should Leave inspired costumes this spooky season.

Karl Havoc - Season 2, Episode 1

I don’t even want to be around anymore. pic.twitter.com/X8Vpd63OHa — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 30, 2021

I don’t even wanna be around anymore. pic.twitter.com/YxmCBWgg8v — Dan King (@Kinger_DC) October 30, 2021

Went to a costume party last weekend as a little character named Karl Havoc @ITYSL pic.twitter.com/qxYfhkpGS3 — Phantodd of the Paradise (@todd_slade) October 30, 2021

Making dreams come true pic.twitter.com/njNHfi6gc6 — Reggy (@Reidaliscious) October 30, 2021

Insider Trading Trial (Stupid Hat) - Season 2, Episode 3

Who am I for Halloween? It’s illegal for you to ask me that. @ITYSL pic.twitter.com/nX9rEWVJ5e — J.P. McDade (@jp_mcdade) October 30, 2021

the guy at the store said I'm the only guy he's ever seen pull it off @ITYSL pic.twitter.com/MPjb9UFWQo — Seymour Buttes (@Felix_wildwood) October 30, 2021

The Capital Room - Season 2, Episode 2

POV u just saw a bald boy @ITYSL pic.twitter.com/fdSxB6NM6l — kareem gabagool jabbar (@bucksthot) October 31, 2021

Buff Little Bodies - Season 2, Episode 1

Jamie Taco (I love my wife) - Season 2, Episode 4