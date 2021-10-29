Photo: HBO

The internet has spoken, and the results are in: Here are the best meme, internet, and/or pop-culture costumes for the 2021 Halloween season. After we’ve been living online for who knows how long at this point, it only makes sense that this year’s costume inspo has blossomed from internet memes, jokes, and beloved TikToks. The Twitter crowd is bringing viral moments from new movies like Zola and shows like The White Lotus along with throwbacks like a budget E.T. And we expect things to get even weirder this weekend. Feast your eyes upon a sample of Halloween-costume gems from the internet, and remember: Not all costumes are memes, but all memes are costumes.

Murray Bartlett on the Butt

First up, we have Murray Bartlett gently caressing the buttocks, an unforgettable callback to a scene in The White Lotus.

The Zola gang

Y’all wanna hear a story about how me and this bitch here fell out?????? It’s kinda long but full of suspense 😂😭 #ZOLA pic.twitter.com/ChOBXdeKwB — riRIP🪦💀 (@raunchonpizza) October 29, 2021

Zola, Stefani, and Derrek. Need we say more?

Little Lad Inspo

Reminder that museums are GREAT Halloween costume inspo. @metmuseum pic.twitter.com/ADkXkpyucj — Dustin Growick 🦖 (@DustinGrowick) October 28, 2021

He thinks Met Museum. The people think berries and cream.

Boban and Goldfish

Need a Halloween costume idea?



I got you covered! @GoldfishSmiles pic.twitter.com/ocjNexDeTW — Boban Marjanovic (@BobanMarjanovic) October 27, 2021

Don’t just go for the handful. Be the handful.

Walmart E.T.

E.T., phone home because you’re bringing a twin back with you.

Sexy Patrick and Monocle SpongeBob

My favorite couple’s costume idea I’ve had yet pic.twitter.com/sDNiVXensM — Spooke 👻 (@brooke_sporks) October 24, 2021

The legs. The tights. *Chef’s kiss.*

Britney Spears Morphing Into Yogi Bear

@kaaauthor what do you think of our Halloween costume? 😁 pic.twitter.com/zfQ66ze4cH — Milkael Milkelson 🥛 (@Mmm_it_me) October 29, 2021

Corporate needs you to find the difference between this picture and this picture. They’re the same picture.