Better Things Is Ending After Season 5

Photo: FX

So long to what Vulture once called the “best-directed show on TV.” Deadline has reported that Pamela Adlon’s auteur dramedy Better Things will wrap after season five. The series has nabbed multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations as well as a Peabody in 2016. “I will forever be grateful to FX for allowing me to tell stories the way I see the world and want the world to be seen,” Adlon said in a statement. “Making this show has been film school for me. I bow down to my crew and my cast. And I can’t wait for people to discover and rediscover Better Things. This is gonna be a wrap on Sam Fox (for now). See you at the after-party.” We hope she’ll sing “Shallow” at this after-party, too.

FX is still in the Adlon biz, however, as the multi-hyphenate has signed an overall deal with FX Productions, which could see her making things for other branches of the greater Disney empire.