Beyoncé Lobs Her New Song ‘Be Alive’ Into the King Richard Trailer

The 2022 Beyoncé Oscar campaign begins today. The superstar has a new song, “Be Alive,” featured in King Richard, the upcoming biopic about Serena and Venus Williams’s coach father — and now, it can be heard in a new trailer for the film. From the trailer, “Be Alive” sounds like Beyoncé at her most epic, with thumping piano and percussion and massive vocals. “Can’t nobody knock it if they try,” she belts in the song. King Richard is already expected to be a major Oscar contender, with Will Smith as a Best Actor favorite for playing Richard Williams. A Best Original Song nod would be Beyoncé’s first Oscar nomination, after “Spirit” from The Lion King was short-listed in 2020. (“Listen,” from Dreamgirls, earned Beyoncé a Golden Globe nomination in 2007, but she didn’t share in the song’s Oscar nom because of rules allowing only three writers to share a nomination.) Beyhive, get in formation.

