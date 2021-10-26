Bill Murray Reveals He’s Joined Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Photo: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Bill Murray has confirmed he finished filming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, via Variety. Murray explained that he was won over by director Peyton Reed, describing him as “he was funny, humble, everything you want from a director.” However, don’t expect Murray to be starring in his own MCU film anytime soon. Murray put it clearly: “Let’s put it this way: the director is a good guy, and now I’ve at least tried out what it’s like to shoot a Marvel movie. But I don’t think I need that experience a second time.” Paul Rudd is expected to reprise his role as “Ant-Man” as well as Evangeline Lilly as “Wasp”. If fans want Murray in another Marvel movie, they might have to leave him a voicemail.