Billie Eilish Will Be Glastonbury’s Youngest Ever Solo Headliner in 2022

Here’s another reason for Billie Eilish to be in love with her future: The pop star is set to headline the U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival in 2022. At just over 20 years and 6 months old by the time of her Friday headliner on June 24, 2022, she’ll become the youngest ever solo artist to headline the festival, along with one of just a few women to have ever been given the slot. Organizer Emily Eavis tweeted that she “couldn’t be happier” about Eilish’s performance. (Happier than ever, perhaps?) “This feels like the perfect way for us to return and I cannot wait!” she wrote, after Eilish herself previously teased the performance on an Instagram Story. Glastonbury is just the latest festival for Eilish to conquer, after she recently headlined New York City’s Governors Ball and Austin City Limits — where she’ll return on October 9, after speaking out against Texas’s recent six-week abortion ban during her October 2 set. Eilish is performing her second album, Happier Than Ever, which she’ll also promote with a headlining tour in the spring.

Eilish is the first performer announced for Glastonbury 2022. The largest festival in the U.K., Glastonbury is set to return for the first time since 2019, after being canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, and Taylor Swift were previously set to headline in 2020 for the festival’s planned 50th-anniversary celebration.