Billy Porter Looks Camp Right in the Eye as Director for HBO Max Film

Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Per Deadline, Billy Porter has been announced as the director for the Warner Bros. film Camp for HBO Max. Based on Lev Rosen’s young adult novel of the same name, Camp “follows 16-year-old Randy Kapplehoff, who loves spending the summer at Camp Outland, a camp for queer teens.” Porter will also play the camp’s theater director Mark. The script, initially written by Kit Williamson, is being rewritten by Robert O’Hara. O’Hara will also be working on Ryan Murphy’s potential new Netflix series Outfielder; however, no deals have been made, according to Deadline.

Could this film lead Porter to an Oscar, thus achieving the status of EGOT recipient? Porter might have two chances to take the title as he is also directing an untitled queer comedy from Amazon Studios. Porter most recently worked with Amazon as Camila Cabello’s fairy godparent “Fab G” in Cinderella. We’ll have Philip Michael Thomas’s EGOT necklace standing by for Porter, a la 30 Rock.