Blindspotting Season Two Renewal Leaves Hope for Daveed Diggs Return

Photo: CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Blindspotting has been renewed for a second season on Starz, according to Variety. The series, taking place six months after the film of the same name, follows Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones) who’s boyfriend Miles is suddenly incarcerated, resulting in her moving in with his mother in Oakland, California. Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs, who wrote and starred in the original film, created and executive produced the series. Diggs and Cephas Jones had previously worked together in the Tony-winning musical Hamilton. “We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love for Season 1, and have been hard at work for the last few months crafting the next chapter of this Bay story… They done f—ed around and gave us more runway, so welcome back to the ordeal!” said Casal and Diggs in a joint statement to Variety. Diggs did not reprise his role as Collin in season one as the duo wanted to focus the story on Ashley, but the renewal leaves room for a Hamilton reunion.