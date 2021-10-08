Food Network Takes Bobby Flay Off the Heat

Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Palms Casino Resort

After 27 years as one of Food Network’s most visible faces, Bobby Flay is set to put away his knives and turn off the stove. Food Network ended negotiations over a new contract for the chef and host, sources told Variety, citing financial disagreements. (For what it’s worth, Flay’s camp told the outlet it doesn’t comment on active negotiations, meaning the two sides could see the state of the deal differently.) Flay’s contract is finished at the end of this year. He first appeared on Food Network in 1994, when he was known for New York City’s Mesa Grill, and in 1996 he got his first show, Grillin’ & Chillin’. Since then, he has helmed a number of Food Network series, hosting instructional shows like Boy Meets Grill and competitions like Throwdown! With Bobby Flay and Beat Bobby Flay (currently airing its 28th season), along with judging Food Network Star and co-hosting three seasons of Worst Cooks in America. In 2005, he became an Iron Chef on Iron Chef America. His most recent new show is The Flay List, which co-stars his daughter, Sophie, and premiered in 2019.