We Could Not Believe Our Eyes, Brendan Fraser Might Play Firefly

Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

We’d like to make ourselves believeeee! According to Deadline, Brendan Fraser has been cast in the Batgirl movie, and might be playing the villainous pyromanic known as Firefly. He will be joining In The Heights’s Leslie Grace, who is set to star as Barbara Gordon in the project from Warner Bros and DC Films. Gordon, the red headed daughter of Gotham City’s police commissioner, is better recognized for her double life as the acrobatic superhero Batgirl. We don’t know anything about the movie’s plot yet, but Jacob Scipio has also signed on to play an undisclosed role. This means Batgirl will be a bit of a reunion: Batgirl’s directors, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, are the same duo behind the 2020 action comedy Bad Boys For Life, which Scipio appeared in. Kristin Burr (Cruella) is set to produce the movie, with the script penned by Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson.

We don’t have a release date yet. But whenever Batgirl drops exclusively on HBO Max, it will mark Fraser’s second role in the DC Universe. In Doom Patrol, he plays Cliff Steele (who becomes Robotman, who he also voices). We’re pretty sure Firefly and Batgirl wouldn’t ever have a reason to run into the former race car driver. But hey, if DC wants more than one Fraser on our screen, we’re sure it wouldn’t be a problem. Just take a look at all the Hudgenses in The Princess Switch.