Britney Spears Says She’s Afraid of Making A Mistake Now That She’s Free

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Britney Spears, whose father was suspended from her conservatorship last month after a lengthy legal battle, announced on Instagram that she won’t be posting as much anymore. “I’ve waited so long to be free from the situation I’m in … and now that it’s here I’m scared to do anything because I’m afraid I’ll make a mistake,” she wrote in a lengthy caption. The singer said that after 13 years, she got the keys to her car four months ago. According to Spears, the paparazzi have been running onto the road while she drives home, and they seem to want to scare her into doing “something crazy.” She expressed her frustration with the way she’s been treated and noted that she is “disgusted with the system.” The message was shared alongside a photo of a Christmas tree; Spears explained that she’s celebrating the holiday early because she believes in finding more joy in life. “Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview,” she added, concluding that she is staying away from show business — all she’s ever known — for now. Read her full caption below: