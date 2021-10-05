BTS, Coldplay Add No. 1s to Their Orbit With ‘My Universe’

Coldplay’s Chris Martin in the “My Universe” video. Photo: YouTube

Coldplay and BTS’s joint universe is a winner. The two groups debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 with their collaboration “My Universe,” off Coldplay’s upcoming album Music of the Spheres, setting an array of chart records. For starters: The song is BTS’s sixth No. 1, all in a little over 13 months, giving them the fastest runs of six hits since another little group called the Beatles (who hold the record with six No. 1s in just under 11 months in 1964). And as their fifth No. 1 debut, “My Universe” now ties BTS with Drake and Ariana Grande for most top debuts. Meanwhile, the song is Coldplay’s second No. 1, following “Viva La Vida” in 2008, and the band’s first debut in the top spot. It’s also the first time ever that two groups have both been billed on a No. 1. And in another Beatles-related achievement, “My Universe” marks the 23rd No. 1 for Max Martin as a producer — tying the pop mastermind with “fifth Beatle” George Martin for most production No. 1s. The song is also Martin’s 25th No. 1 as a songwriter, behind Paul McCartney at 32 and John Lennon at 26. Away from the Hot 100, “My Universe” concurrently tops the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and Hot Alternative Songs charts, making the song BTS’s first-ever rock No. 1.