Camila Cabello Performed a New Song With a Mariachi Band for Her Tiny Desk

Camila Cabello had already enlisted a big band for her NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, reimagining her hits with horns, an expanded percussion section, and two backup singers alongside the usual guitars and keys. But then, for her final song, she went even bigger, bringing out the ten-piece Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar. The band accompanied her on the first public performance of “La Buena Vida,” a song off her upcoming third album Familia. And they more than impressed, heightening Cabello’s kiss-off. “Why am I all alone with your glass of wine?” she sang over swelling violins and trumpets. “Oh no, oh no, this is not the life!” Cabello also performed groovy new renditions of her songs “Havana,” “Real Friends,” and “Señorita” along with Familia lead single “Don’t Go Yet” between waxing about her love for other Tiny Desk performances — so big that she overcame a “tiny sinus infection” to perform hers. Call that a Cinderella story.

