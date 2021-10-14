Oh No, Discovery+ Made a Carole Baskin Series

Tiger King follow-ups: Everyone’s doing ’em. As Netflix gears up for Tiger King 2 and Peacock plans a scripted Joe Exotic show, Discovery+ decided it’s time to also cash in on Tiger King, readying its own Carole Baskin–focused docuseries. (At least Amazon Prime shelved its Tiger King fictionalization.) Per the Hollywood Reporter, Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight will find the animal activist, first featured in Tiger King, “investigating” animal abuse with a team that includes a former homicide detective. From the teaser, it frankly looks like Cops for big cats. After Baskin slammed Netflix’s series, in part for stoking speculation that she killed her second husband, Don Lewis, the Discovery+ series is notable for having her involvement (not that the woman who parlayed a docuseries appearance into a Dancing With the Stars casting would say no to such a thing). The grift continues November 13 on Discovery+.